New book promotes achievement and leadership

Do Live Differently, by Jeff Reeter
Do Live Differently, by Jeff Reeter
By Anna Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jeff Reeter, author of Do Life Differently: A Strategic Path Toward Extraordinary, shares the daily habits that have helped him become a church leader, former champion athlete and asset manager of a 6 billions dollar portfolio. He gives his perspective a faith-centered ambition.

CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/POVnow/videos/473454407193526

