MN emergency rental assistance program now taking applications

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Renters and landlords across Minnesota have a new way to get some help paying their bills. The state announced on Friday an emergency rental assistance program called RentHelpMN.

Landlords can apply for help if they have tenants who are behind on rent. Eligible renters can apply to get caught up on overdue rent and utilities dating back to March 13, 2020.

When submitting your application online, be sure it’s filled out properly and completely.

“The best thing a renter can do is talk to their property manager, go over the check list of everything that is required in the application, so that when they sit down together at RentHelpMN.org they can do a completed application,” Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho explained.

To apply for assistance, head to RentHelpMN.org. That’s also where you can find a checklist for renters and landlords to see if you are eligible.

