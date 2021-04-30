Advertisement

Grand Forks man dies after crash on Highway 2

.
.(kauz)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Craig James Theede from Grand Forks died following a crash around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The crash report says Theede was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry west on Highway 2 when the vehicle went into the ditch and hit a tree. It happened in the area of 410th Avenue Southwest, which is southeast of East Grand Forks.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police officers responded to a fight Friday night between a large group of teenagers.
Multiple teenagers referred to juvenile court after West Acres Mall fight
4 Vehicle Collision on I-29
Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards holds a news conference Friday. Police discovered...
Police find 90 people in Houston house; possible human smuggling
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Ellendale crash leaves 17-year-old with serious injuries

Latest News

Man dies after rolling car multiple times near Pine River
Abandoned Car burns in field in Russia Township near Crookston.
10:00PM Sports - May 1
10:00PM Sports - May 1
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 2
10:00PM News May 1 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather - May 1
10:00PM Weather - May 1