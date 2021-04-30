Grand Forks man dies after crash on Highway 2

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Craig James Theede from Grand Forks died following a crash around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The crash report says Theede was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry west on Highway 2 when the vehicle went into the ditch and hit a tree. It happened in the area of 410th Avenue Southwest, which is southeast of East Grand Forks.

No other vehicles were involved.

