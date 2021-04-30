Fargo Police Department undergoes implicit bias training

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 200 members of the Fargo Police Department recently went through implicit bias training. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says we all have natural biases and it’s critical, especially in law enforcement, to recognize what those are so they don’t impact important decision-making on the job.

The seven-hour virtual training included looking at the science behind why people have natural bias, and steps officers can take to minimize that in their day-to-day work.

“After the course is completed, everyone walks out of there with a different perspective about how we view others, how others may be viewed, and how that really has an impact on the important work that we do.”

Zibolski adds, especially right now, the department needs to focus on community outreach, trust, and making objective and transparent decisions.

”We’re at a pretty polarized environment nationally and so our department has to really be adaptable and open to these concepts, understand them. It’s not a negative against anyone, it’s just something we need to understand about ourselves and make sure that we’re serving the public as fairly and objectively as we can.”

Both officers and civilian staff went through the training, but Chief Zibolski says it’s especially valuable for those patrolling the streets.

“They might get an adverse reaction from someone who doesn’t trust the police or views the police differently because of the way they see the world. So I think the ability for our officers to understand that and then work from there to communicate effectively and resolve things in a peaceable manner... it gives them a lot more tools when they’re out there dealing with individuals on the street.”

The course was lead by a professor from the National Training Institute on Race and Equity, who offers the training to police departments and government agencies all across the nation.

