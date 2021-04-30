City: Streets with parking on both sides don’t cause traffic issues

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman reached out to our Whistle Blower Hotline today with concerns about the amount of space on the road when it comes to drivers navigating through parked cars on both sides of the street.

She says the narrow road is to blame for a crash in the 4900 block of 28th Ave. S. early Friday morning, but Fargo Police say the cause is still under investigation.

City engineers say while local streets like that one can seem clogged with cars parked on both sides of the road, City of Fargo Engineer Jeremy Gordon says at 36 feet wide, that’s what it’s made for.

“That’s wide enough to allow parking on both sides,” Gordon said.

Gordon says if a local street serves apartment complexes, the city almost always tries to build the road wide enough for parking on both sides.

“It does create friction, that’s what we call it in the business, so you do have to slow down. You should only be driving what you’re comfortable driving regardless of the speed limit,” he said.

He added complaints about roads like these are basically unheard of in his office.

“To be honest, the only thing we usually hear about local streets are fast drivers, but never crashes unless it’s middle of the night when people are doing things they shouldn’t be doing,” Gordon said.

Gordon says the city has no plans to re-evaluate the parking situation on any streets in Fargo this summer.

“We get requests to reduce parking in the winter due to snow drifting and banking, but really never in the warm months,” he said.

Gordon says if you feel your street has a traffic issue, you can contact the city to come evaluate the area by emailing or calling them.

Email: feng@fargond.gov

Call: 701.241.1545

