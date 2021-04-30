Becker County Public Health holding vaccine clinics next week

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Becker County Public Health will be holding a couple of vaccine clinics next week.

The first one will be held on May 5th at the Detroit Lakes Cultural and Community Center, located at 806 Summit Ave. Detroit Lakes, MN. It’ll go on from 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. You can sign up for an appointment by clicking here.

The next one will be held on May 6th at the Lake Park City Offices, located at 2032 2nd St. Lake Park, MN. It’ll go on from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. You can sign up for an appointment by clicking here.

Becker County Public Health says it’ll be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the upcoming clinics.

