4 Vehicle Collision on I-29

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE 4/30/21 9:38 P.M.: Two separate accidents occurred next to each other on I-29 Friday evening.

The first accident involved 29-year-old Kara Wetzel of Grand Forks. She was driving a Dodge Avenger southbound on I-29 near mile marker 76. She was traveling around 80 miles per hour.

The rear driver side tire of the vehicle blew out causing the vehicle to spin out on the road and enter the median where the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof.

She was wearing a seat belt, no injuries were reported.

The second accident involving three other vehicles happened right after.

53-year-old Kerry Zejdlik of Grand Forks was driving north on I-29 and applied the breaks as the rollover crash was taking place.

25-year-old Bretty Haddaway-Pokhrel was driving behind Zejdlik and collided with her.

The Haddaway-Pokhrel then veered to the right and rear-ended Charlene Anderson vehicles.

She was stopped on the shoulder to render aid for the rollover.

All vehicles were totaled during the collisions.

All drivers and their passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Haddaway-Prokhrel was taken by FM Ambulance to Sanford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Interstate was shut down for25 minutes while the roadway was cleared.

Haddaway-Prokhrel was issued a traffic citation for following too closely.

UPDATE 4/30/21 7:28 P.M.: Crews on scene tell Valley News Live four vehicles were involved in the accident on scene.

One of the vehicles rolled in the ditch. Seven people and three dogs were involved in the accident.

Several people were injured and were taken to the hospital, there is not word on their injuries as of yet.

The cause is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Dispatch confirms five vehicles were involved on a collision at mile marker 76 on I-29. The accident happened just before 6:15 p.m. Friday. Valley News Live has a crew heading to the scene and we’ll update you with any information once we receive it.

