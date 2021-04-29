West Fargo Police looking to hire more officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is looking to hire three new officers.

“Our city is continuing to grow at a very rapid rate so these are new positions that we have added to the department,” said Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer. “We’re trying to hire people to fill those added positions as our city continues to grow.”

Boyer said the department wants to hire people with life experience.

“Just different aspects of people who can really show empathy and compassion for our citizens of our community,” he said.

According to boyer, the department has seen a decline in interested applicants over the last ten years.

In a climate where there is heightened mistrust in police, the assistant chief said the department isn’t cutting any corners.

“We will not lower our hiring standards. We will continue to strive to hire the absolute best, if that means leaving a position open until we find that person, we will do that,” said Boyer.

He also believes the people applying to get into law enforcement are individuals wanting to make a difference in the community.

Interested recruits can apply here. The application window is open until May 31.

