Vehicle fire on I-29 in south Fargo

Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A heads up for your morning commute: Police and fire departments are on scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate-29 near 52nd Avenue South in Fargo.

The call came in just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday. The car was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control.

No word yet on the status of the driver or what caused the fire.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

