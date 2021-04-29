The F-M Flood Diversion is underway soon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Joel Paulsen, the Executive Director for the FM Area Diversion Project, gives us the details of the massive project, it’s timeline and how it will impact the Fargo-Moorhead area. The F-M Diversion is a (financial) partnership between local, state and federal governments and private companies. It’s organizational structure is the first of it’s kind in the US putting Fargo-Moorhead on the map for innovation and cooperation.

