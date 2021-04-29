Advertisement

Police: Naked woman breaks into Girl Scouts building

(Source: Gray News)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) -On April 29th, 2021 at around 12:30 a.m. officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were on patrol and located a female in the 900 block of South Columbia Rd. lying just off the roadway. The female was naked and had what appeared to be minor injuries to her arms and feet. Altru paramedics responded to the scene and transported the female to the emergency room.

During a canvas of the area, officers located a recent break-in at the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons building. Other nearby buildings appeared to be unharmed. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the female located along the side of the road was the suspect in the burglary. She was identified as Elsabeth Burns, 31 of Bismarck, ND. She was treated and released from Altru Hospital. Burns was then placed under arrest for burglary and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.

