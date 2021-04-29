North Dakota State University bring Annie production virtual

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - COVID-19 has shut down live theater for months across the country but that is not stopping one college from finding a way to bring their production to life.

North Dakota State University is bringing their production of Annie from the big stage to online. With this option, anyone can watch.

There will not be a live show or audience. The audience will watch the pre-recorded show online. Usually, NDSU has six weeks of prep time but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was cut to four and a half weeks.

Opening night is on Friday and this will be the first time the cast has seen one another in two weeks. This meeting will be over Zoom. The crew is just happy to be able to have a production.

“We are so grateful to even have the opportunity to make theater and present theater,” said Ryan Scoble, Assistant Professor of Music Theater. “Yes, it is a little different, but we are creative people, and we enjoy that challenge.”

Show times:

· Friday, April 30th: 7:30pm

· Saturday, May 1st: 2:00pm and 7:30pm

· Thursday, May 6th-Saturday, May 8th: 7:30pm

· Sunday, May 9th: 2:00pm

The $5.00 streaming ticket can be purchased at https://ndsu.showare.com. Patrons that have purchased tickets before 5:00pm will be emailed their streaming link at 5:00pm on the day of the show. For tickets purchased after 5:00pm, the link will be emailed at 7:20pm.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.