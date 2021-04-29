UPDATE: Charges dropped against man charged with Gross Sexual Imposition

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The charge of Gross Sexual Imposition against 48-year-old Cole Mooridian of Valley City has been dropped.

Morridian was originally charged with one felony count of Gross Sexual Imposition for a sex act, involving an underage girl, that happened between the period of August 1st, 2019 and August 31st, 2019.

Mooridian denied anything inappropriate taking place.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.