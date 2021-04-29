Advertisement

UPDATE: Charges dropped against man charged with Gross Sexual Imposition

(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The charge of Gross Sexual Imposition against 48-year-old Cole Mooridian of Valley City has been dropped.

Morridian was originally charged with one felony count of Gross Sexual Imposition for a sex act, involving an underage girl, that happened between the period of August 1st, 2019 and August 31st, 2019.

Mooridian denied anything inappropriate taking place.

