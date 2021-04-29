Advertisement

Goehring launches Drought Hotline and interactive hay map

Hay bale
Hay bale(KFYR-TV)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has reactivated the state’s Drought Hotline.

An interactive map is available for ranchers impacted by drought and Goehring is asking for help from ranchers to keep it updated.

If you’re a rancher who needs hay or has hay to sell call the hotline at 701-425-8454 and, for a link to the map, visit www.nd.gov/ndda

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery Cart
‘Can I give you a hug?’: Fargo mom shares unsettling experience at local grocery store
Benjamin Stewart Enderle was arrested in connection to vandalizing the mosque in Moorhead.
Police arrest man for hate-related messages, vandalism at Mhd mosque
Police: Boy stabbed outside of Grand Forks Elementary School
Moorhead High School
All Freshmen at Moorhead Public Schools on 10-day quarantine
Police lights
UPDATE: Police reveal cause of crash that killed teen driver

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Biden’s joint address to Congress
News - West Fargo Police looking to hire more officers
News - West Fargo Police looking to hire more officers
News - Fire in Emerado destroys home, several vehicles Caption
News - Fire in Emerado destroys home, several vehicles
10:00PM News April 28 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 28 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 28 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 28 - Part 1