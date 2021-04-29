Goehring launches Drought Hotline and interactive hay map

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has reactivated the state’s Drought Hotline.

An interactive map is available for ranchers impacted by drought and Goehring is asking for help from ranchers to keep it updated.

If you’re a rancher who needs hay or has hay to sell call the hotline at 701-425-8454 and, for a link to the map, visit www.nd.gov/ndda

