Electronic posting bill signed into law

Electronic posting
Electronic posting
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill signed by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., on Wednesday is the first of its kind in the U.S.

A new system allows for landowners to post their land electronically, instead of with physical signs.

The bill creates a database of posted land through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Hunters can then use a designated app or the Game and Fish website to check which land is open.

“We were able to work with the land parcel data that’s now become a part of all of our counties and so there will really be quite a simple solution now,” said Sen. Robert Eberle, R-Lehr.

Current law states private lands in North Dakota can be used for hunting unless the land is posted with notifications that hunting is not allowed.

Although landowners have the option to post their land electronically, they can also continue to use traditional signs.

