Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6

This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement, front, near the scene of a deadly crash in Gwinnett County, Ga., Saturday, April 24, 2021.(Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say the driver of a van that crashed and burst into flames on a Georgia interstate has been arrested and charged with six counts of homicide by vehicle.

Six women riding inside were killed and 10 others also in the van were injured in the Saturday wreck outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police said Thursday that investigators believe Monica Manire made a reckless lane change, which caused the van she was driving to flip on its side.

Many of the passengers were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

