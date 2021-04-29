Big Warm Up Ahead

SATURDAY: Highs will be warmest regionwide on Saturday as I expect 70s and 80s. Abundant sunshine for most areas with the warmest temperatures in southeast North Dakota and points south.

SUNDAY: A cold front and weak low will push through with light precipitation but noticeably cooler weather across the region. Temperatures will be cool in the north with low 60s and falling through the day. In the south, temps will peak near 70 before falling.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Cooler is the word. Temperatures cool into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday with the chance of some isolated showers or thundershowers on Tuesday, mainly west.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Increasing clouds are on the way with a chance of showers for a few areas, mainly west of the Red River Valley. It is not looking overly heavy at this time. Temperatures will be warmest on Wednesday as we see peak readings in the 60s. By Thursday and Friday, more rain showers and cooler 50s to near 60 for many with cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Low: 51. High: 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thundershower late. Low: 53. High: 69.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of rain showers or thundershowers. Low: 42. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Late clouds. Low: 35. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of light showers. Low: 39. High: 62.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers at times. Low: 38. High: 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloud and breezy with a chance of light showers, mainly east. Low: 39. High: 63.