Walmart loss prevention worker helped crack Moorhead racist graffiti case

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A local loss prevention worker is getting major praise tonight as she’s credited for helping crack the case against a man accused of painting racist graffiti on a Moorhead mosque Saturday night.

22-year-old Benjamin Enderle is booked at the Clay County Jail on felony harassment and second-degree criminal property damage. He has yet to be formally charged.

Just 24 hours after Moorhead Police started investigating, MPD Chief Shannon Monroe says his detectives received a call from a woman who works in the loss prevention office at Walmart.

“Saying, ‘Hey, we found sales of red paint. You had red paint in your news release, so this may be of interest to you,’” Monroe said.

Monroe says detectives on the case then poured through the store’s financial transactions which eventually pointed them to Enderle.

“(Tuesday) evening they were doing surveillance on the place and were able to catch him coming back to his residence. They apprehended him, they did a search warrant at his residence, they interviewed him and he confessed to the crime,” Monroe said.

He says he hasn’t been able to thank the woman in-person yet, and says the department would like to give her some sort of recognition for her part in dramatically expediting the investigation.

“That’s a community member that’s saying, ‘I don’t like what happened here and I’m going to take it upon myself to help the police out because I don’t want this to happen to anybody else,’” Monroe said.

And as for the damage left behind at the mosque, Monroe says ‘this is not who our city is.’

He says he plans on attending a service at the mosque this week, and emphasizes the importance that everyone knows they are welcome and supported in the community.

“I can’t imagine going to my place of worship in the morning with my kids and seeing something like that,” Monroe said. “So, to let them know, ‘You’re going to have the full backing of our community and of our police department to try and solve this and prevent it from happening again.’”

Enderle is expected to appear in court on Thursday where formal documents and more details of the case will be outlined.

As for federal charges against Enderle, the Clay County Attorneys Office says they have not met with federal prosecutors yet and say it’s unclear if they will or not.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.