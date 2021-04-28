Taking precautions to prevent tick bites

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As temperatures begin to rise, you may be ready to mow the lawn and even do some yard work. You should also be aware of potentially bringing a tick into your home.

Ticks start emerging in April and last until fall. You can find them in tall grass, scrubby and wooden areas. The tick attaches to exposed skin and takes a blood meal. If the tick is on your skin for a couple of hours, it could potentially give you Lyme Disease. The symptoms include fevers, chills, headaches, fatigue, muscle aches and joint pain.

The most common tick in North Dakota is the American Dog Tick. The Deer Tick is starting to emerge in North Dakota. The worst thing you can do is bring a tick into your home.

“You could bring them inside your house, and they may drop off the fur or next to your animal,” said Michelle Dethloff, Program Manager, Division of Disease Control. “They could crawl on you and potentially attach to an individual in the household.”

When removing a tick, do not burn, use petroleum jelly, or nail polish. Use tweezers as close to the skin as you can, pull up then out. Make sure not to twist or squeeze.

To avoid a tick on exposed skin, wear long sleeve shirts and pants. Tuck your pants into your socks. Wear light colored clothing to help identify the tick. Before going anywhere, spray exposed skin and clothing with repellent.

Check your skin every few hours to make sure there is not a tick on you or your pet. Take a hot shower when you get home and dry your clothes for ten minutes to dry out the tick.

