Advertisement

Strangers’ quick actions help save Grand Forks man

(kvly)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The quick actions of two people may have saved a man’s life. The Grand Forks man is sharing his story, in part to say thank you, and to remind others of good in the Valley.

“They could be walking by right there now and I wouldn’t know it,” Max Napier says. “I couldn’t even tell you what they looked like.”

For Max and his wife, it was right place, right time and more importantly right strangers, that made all the difference.

“My wife, Chasity, went in to get a cup of coffee or something,” Max says. “I was sitting in the car and I felt like crap.”

The couple was less than a block away from home when they left the downtown Valley Dairy.

“When she got back, I told her how I felt,” Max says. “We pulled away from the gas station and I passed out.”

A combination of low blood pressure and new medication left Max unconscious behind the wheel. Two strangers nearby saw the events unfold and did what most would, call 911. It’s what they did next that has the Napier’s so thankful.

Chasity wasn’t able to ride along in the ambulance because of COVID. The good samaritans took her and the car home, then all the way across Grand Forks to Altru.

“They are just good people,” Max says. “It was nice to have someone to help. Just two perfect strangers.”

We reached out to the good samaritans, but they didn’t want to be named. They simply said it was, “just the right thing to do.”

Help the family: GoFundMe

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery Cart
‘Can I give you a hug?’: Fargo mom shares unsettling experience at local grocery store
Benjamin Stewart Enderle was arrested in connection to vandalizing the mosque in Moorhead.
Police arrest man for hate-related messages, vandalism at Mhd mosque
Police: Boy stabbed outside of Grand Forks Elementary School
Moorhead High School
All Freshmen at Moorhead Public Schools on 10-day quarantine
Police lights
UPDATE: Police reveal cause of crash that killed teen driver

Latest News

Fire
Crews are responding to a structure fire in the northern valley
Hillsboro second-grader donates his money to make sure classmates get afternoon snacks
Hillsboro donation
5:00PM News April 27- Hillsboro Donation
two white tail deer bucks
Cavalier judge pleads guilty to misdemeanors in connection to hunting incident