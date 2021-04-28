Strangers’ quick actions help save Grand Forks man

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The quick actions of two people may have saved a man’s life. The Grand Forks man is sharing his story, in part to say thank you, and to remind others of good in the Valley.

“They could be walking by right there now and I wouldn’t know it,” Max Napier says. “I couldn’t even tell you what they looked like.”

For Max and his wife, it was right place, right time and more importantly right strangers, that made all the difference.

“My wife, Chasity, went in to get a cup of coffee or something,” Max says. “I was sitting in the car and I felt like crap.”

The couple was less than a block away from home when they left the downtown Valley Dairy.

“When she got back, I told her how I felt,” Max says. “We pulled away from the gas station and I passed out.”

A combination of low blood pressure and new medication left Max unconscious behind the wheel. Two strangers nearby saw the events unfold and did what most would, call 911. It’s what they did next that has the Napier’s so thankful.

Chasity wasn’t able to ride along in the ambulance because of COVID. The good samaritans took her and the car home, then all the way across Grand Forks to Altru.

“They are just good people,” Max says. “It was nice to have someone to help. Just two perfect strangers.”

We reached out to the good samaritans, but they didn’t want to be named. They simply said it was, “just the right thing to do.”

