Semi crashes into drainage ditch

A semi is resting in the drainage ditch in N. Fargo after going off the road.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a semi crashed into a drainage ditch in north Fargo.

The original call came in as a medical emergency around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28 to 12th Ave. N. just east of I-29.

Authorities would not comment about the situation to our photojournalist on scene.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

