Police arrest man for hate-related messages, vandalism at Mhd mosque

BREAKING: Police have arrested a man for hate-related crimes.

Benjamin Stewart Enderle, age 22, of Moorhead, MN, was arrested tonight in South Moorhead for the hate-related messaging spray-painted on the exterior walls of the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque, located at 2215 12 Avenue South, in Moorhead.

On April 25, 2021, officers took a report from members of the Mosque who arrived early in the morning to find several hate-based messages spray-painted on the building’s exterior. The Moorhead Police Department led the investigation, worked through tips from the public, and received important information from a local business employee who provided important details that led to the identification of the suspect.

Benjamin Enderle has been booked into the Clay County Jail, and the reports have been forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office with the request for the following charges: Felony Harassment and Felony Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree. These crimes were enhanced due to hate related acts.

The Moorhead Police Department appreciates the interest and compassion shown by local citizens, media, and the community as a whole in solving this crime.

