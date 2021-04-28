Parents are pushing for mask-wearing in Fargo Public Schools to end

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group of parents rallied together during Tuesday’s school board meeting for Fargo Public Schools to voice their beliefs on not having their kids wear masks.

“I’m here to ask you to end the mask requirement sooner than later. They are not good for children,” said a concerned parent.

One by one each parent expressed the experiences their child has had while wearing a mask in the schools.

One mom has a son with a medical disability that requires him not to wear a mask.

She says her son is being treated like an outcast.

“Systematically, the class was told to stay six feet away from the child at all times,” said “Rita”.

This mom believes her son is not getting the equal education he deserves.

“It’s not equitable when a teacher cant come within six feet to teach them how to do a math problem. it is ostracism,” she said.

Another parent said she pulled her kids out of Fargo Public Schools because of the mask mandate.

She is now homeschooling her two youngest children, but allowed her middle-schooler to return so she could be with her classmates

“She doesn’t like wearing the mask. I want to be able to tell my daughter that I am helping to do something about that,” said Angela Wetch.

The overall question these parents were hoping to get answered was when will the mask mandate end?

Unfortunately, this group of parents was left without an answer.

Valley News Live reached out to the school board for a comment, but have yet to hear back.

