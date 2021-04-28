Over 1 ton of weed seized at Pembina Port of Entry

PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a huge haul of marijuana seized at a port of entry.

The CBP says on Friday, April 23 it inspected a shipment presented as straw, only to find 2,796 lbs of weed.

Officials say the weed has a value of more than $4.5 million.

Homeland Security and the Pembina County Sheriff’s Department helped the CBP in the seizure of the drugs.

The Pembina Area Port Director says the teamwork involved in the seizure this large was ‘outstanding.’

