North Dakota Departments of Health & Human Services to merge

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR-TV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill to combine the Departments of Health and Human Services, creating one department with more than 2,400 positions and an expected budget above $4 billion for a biennium.

The two departments are expected to merge by Sept. 1, 2022. The change came from House Bill 1247 introduced by Rep. Robin Weisz (R-District 14) and co-championed by Sen. Judy Lee (R-District 13).

The statement from the governor’s office says the Department of Health currently has 204 positions and a budget of $160 million for the biennium and covers services like disease control, emergency preparedness and family health and nutrition.

The Department of Human Services has 2,230 positions with a budget of $4.1 billion for the 2019-21 biennium. The Department of Human Services covers services like child support, disability services and the State Hospital in Jamestown.

The governor’s office says it will lead an integration team.

