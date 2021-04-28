North Dakota Departments of Health & Human Services to merge

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill to combine the Departments of Health and Human Services, creating one department with more than 2,400 positions and an expected budget above $4 billion for a biennium.

The two departments are expected to merge by Sept. 1, 2022. The change came from House Bill 1247 introduced by Rep. Robin Weisz (R-District 14) and co-championed by Sen. Judy Lee (R-District 13).

The statement from the governor’s office says the Department of Health currently has 204 positions and a budget of $160 million for the biennium and covers services like disease control, emergency preparedness and family health and nutrition.

The Department of Human Services has 2,230 positions with a budget of $4.1 billion for the 2019-21 biennium. The Department of Human Services covers services like child support, disability services and the State Hospital in Jamestown.

The governor’s office says it will lead an integration team.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.