Masks required in West Fargo schools through the end of the school year

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools will continue to require students to wear masks through the end of the school year.

The information was provided in their weekly “Return to Learn” update and follows a push from parents earlier this week to let parents to decide whether or not students wear masks at school.

The Governor’s Office announced the ND Smart Restart plan and color levels will be discontinued on April 30. Although this is a big step toward normalcy, health officials say ending the emergency declaration period does not represent an end to the threat COVID-19 poses.

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) strongly recommends that schools continue to use mitigation strategies outlined by the CDC. West Fargo Public Schools says they’ll continue to follow NDDoH guidance through the end of the school year. This includes universal and correct use of masks, physical distancing, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities, and contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine.

Previous Coverage Some local parents want to decide on mask-wearing in schools

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.