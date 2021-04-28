Advertisement

Fargo Police warn of high-risk sex offender in town

Richard Staples is convicted of raping a 6-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning the community of a high-risk sex offender convicted of raping a 6-year-old girl.

Police say 31-year-old Richard Staples will now be living at 123 15th St. N.

Staples is convicted of raping a young girl in 2017 and raping an unconscious woman in 2014.

If you’re concerned about Staples or any other sex offender in Fargo, call police at 701-241-1437 or 701-235-4493.

