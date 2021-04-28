Advertisement

Fargo Police looking for suspected thieves, burglars and vandals

Fargo Police Department: Who Are They Wednesday for April 28, 2021.
Fargo Police Department: Who Are They Wednesday for April 28, 2021.(Fargo Police Department)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people who are suspected of being involved with thefts, burglaries or vandalism. Take a scroll through the photo gallery to see if you recognize anyone.

Caption

If you have any information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the people in these photos, you’re asked to text 𝗙𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗢𝗣𝗗 and your tip to 𝟴𝟰𝟳𝟰𝟭𝟭 or submit your anonymous tip online at http://bit.ly/3knQsw4.

Reference the ICR # on the photo with your tip.

The Fargo Police Department says they are grateful for the community’s continued partnership to help identify people committing crimes in our community.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery Cart
‘Can I give you a hug?’: Fargo mom shares unsettling experience at local grocery store
Benjamin Stewart Enderle was arrested in connection to vandalizing the mosque in Moorhead.
Police arrest man for hate-related messages, vandalism at Mhd mosque
Police: Boy stabbed outside of Grand Forks Elementary School
Moorhead High School
All Freshmen at Moorhead Public Schools on 10-day quarantine
Police lights
UPDATE: Police reveal cause of crash that killed teen driver

Latest News

Suspected of theft: ICR 21-33306, 21-33324
Fargo Police: Who Are They Wednesday
Noon Weather - April 28
Noon Weather - April 28
Noon News Part 1 - April 28
Noon News Part 1 - April 28
Noon News Part 2 - April 28
Noon News Part 2 - April 28