Fargo Police looking for suspected thieves, burglars and vandals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people who are suspected of being involved with thefts, burglaries or vandalism. Take a scroll through the photo gallery to see if you recognize anyone.

If you have any information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the people in these photos, you’re asked to text 𝗙𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗢𝗣𝗗 and your tip to 𝟴𝟰𝟳𝟰𝟭𝟭 or submit your anonymous tip online at http://bit.ly/3knQsw4.

Reference the ICR # on the photo with your tip.

The Fargo Police Department says they are grateful for the community’s continued partnership to help identify people committing crimes in our community.

