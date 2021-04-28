Advertisement

Fargo middle school teacher resigns

Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A teacher at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in Fargo has resigned. A Fargo Public School District representative says the resignation of John Raaen was accepted at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Raaen’s letter of resignation states that the resignation was effective on April 14, 2021. He will still get paid through the end of the 2020-2021 school year, as well as payment for legacy, personal and sick leaves.

