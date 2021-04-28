Crews are responding to a structure fire in the northern valley
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are responding right now to a structure fire call in Emerado, ND.
A spokesperson with the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says no further information will be released at this time because all of their units are currently attending to the fire.
