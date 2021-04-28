COVID-19 vaccination data released for all eligible age groups in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health has presented new data for eligible vaccination groups.

Over 200 patients ages 16 to 17 have received the first dose of the vaccine and over 8,000 patients between the ages of 18 to 49 has also received the first dose. Over 4,000 patients between the ages of 50 to 64 has received the first dose and over 6,000 patients over the age of 65 has also received the first dose. Over 19,000 patients in Clay County have received the first dose.

In Clay County, people living in the City of Moorhead has received the highest number of doses. Felton, Minnesota has 52% of their community vaccinated. With the 72-hour window being suspended, CCPH staff can now provide vaccinations seven days a week.

“We are pretty saturated when it comes to vaccine right now so there should be no reason a person cannot get a vaccine if they are looking for one,” said Jamie Hennen, Director of Nursing.

CCPH has not wasted a single dose of the vaccine since administering them. This week, CCPH will provide 342 first doses of the vaccine and 300 second dose.

In Cass County, 55% of the population has received the first dose and 47.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.