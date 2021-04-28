Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination data released for all eligible age groups in Clay County

Over 200 patients ages 16 and 17 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The highest group is those 18 to 49 having over 8,000 patients also receiving the first dose of the vaccine.
Over 200 patients ages 16 and 17 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The...
Over 200 patients ages 16 and 17 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The highest group is those 18 to 49 having over 8,000 patients also receiving the first dose of the vaccine.(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health has presented new data for eligible vaccination groups.

Over 200 patients ages 16 to 17 have received the first dose of the vaccine and over 8,000 patients between the ages of 18 to 49 has also received the first dose. Over 4,000 patients between the ages of 50 to 64 has received the first dose and over 6,000 patients over the age of 65 has also received the first dose. Over 19,000 patients in Clay County have received the first dose.

In Clay County, people living in the City of Moorhead has received the highest number of doses. Felton, Minnesota has 52% of their community vaccinated. With the 72-hour window being suspended, CCPH staff can now provide vaccinations seven days a week.

“We are pretty saturated when it comes to vaccine right now so there should be no reason a person cannot get a vaccine if they are looking for one,” said Jamie Hennen, Director of Nursing.

CCPH has not wasted a single dose of the vaccine since administering them. This week, CCPH will provide 342 first doses of the vaccine and 300 second dose.

In Cass County, 55% of the population has received the first dose and 47.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery Cart
‘Can I give you a hug?’: Fargo mom shares unsettling experience at local grocery store
Benjamin Stewart Enderle was arrested in connection to vandalizing the mosque in Moorhead.
Police arrest man for hate-related messages, vandalism at Mhd mosque
Police: Boy stabbed outside of Grand Forks Elementary School
Moorhead High School
All Freshmen at Moorhead Public Schools on 10-day quarantine
Police lights
UPDATE: Police reveal cause of crash that killed teen driver

Latest News

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo middle school teacher resigns
1,514 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths reported in Minnesota
154 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota
As temperatures begin to rise, we are ready to mow the lawn and even do some yard work. You...
Taking precautions to prevent tick bites