Cavalier judge pleads guilty to misdemeanors in connection to hunting incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A judge from the Cavalier area has pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in connection to a hunting incident that took place in November last year. Judge Scott Holmquist pleaded to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the hunting of protected big game animals.

The investigation was conducted by the North Dakota Game and Fish department.

The incident was around November 21-22 where Holmquist encouraged his son to illegally shoot a white tail buck without a proper rifle tag. Holmquist informed his son on how to dispose and cover-up the buck and to use a tag from someone else.

Holmquist has a court-order to participate in a hunter safety presentation where he will educate the youth of this experience and that his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges have been suspended for one year. He was also assessed a fine of $350.00.

