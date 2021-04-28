Advertisement

Cavalier judge pleads guilty to misdemeanors in connection to hunting incident

two white tail deer bucks
two white tail deer bucks(WSAW)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A judge from the Cavalier area has pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in connection to a hunting incident that took place in November last year. Judge Scott Holmquist pleaded to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the hunting of protected big game animals.

The investigation was conducted by the North Dakota Game and Fish department.

The incident was around November 21-22 where Holmquist encouraged his son to illegally shoot a white tail buck without a proper rifle tag. Holmquist informed his son on how to dispose and cover-up the buck and to use a tag from someone else.

Holmquist has a court-order to participate in a hunter safety presentation where he will educate the youth of this experience and that his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges have been suspended for one year. He was also assessed a fine of $350.00.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery Cart
‘Can I give you a hug?’: Fargo mom shares unsettling experience at local grocery store
Benjamin Stewart Enderle was arrested in connection to vandalizing the mosque in Moorhead.
Police arrest man for hate-related messages, vandalism at Mhd mosque
Police: Boy stabbed outside of Grand Forks Elementary School
Moorhead High School
All Freshmen at Moorhead Public Schools on 10-day quarantine
Police lights
UPDATE: Police reveal cause of crash that killed teen driver

Latest News

Fire
Crews are responding to a structure fire in the northern valley
Hillsboro second-grader donates his money to make sure classmates get afternoon snacks
Hillsboro donation
5:00PM News April 27- Hillsboro Donation
Strangers’ quick actions help save Grand Forks man