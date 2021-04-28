Advertisement

154 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 154 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

No new deaths have been reported and 1,486 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 3.06%. There are 1,079 total active cases in the state with 37 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery Cart
‘Can I give you a hug?’: Fargo mom shares unsettling experience at local grocery store
Benjamin Stewart Enderle was arrested in connection to vandalizing the mosque in Moorhead.
Police arrest man for hate-related messages, vandalism at Mhd mosque
Police: Boy stabbed outside of Grand Forks Elementary School
Moorhead High School
All Freshmen at Moorhead Public Schools on 10-day quarantine
Police lights
UPDATE: Police reveal cause of crash that killed teen driver

Latest News

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo middle school teacher resigns
1,514 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths reported in Minnesota
Over 200 patients ages 16 and 17 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The...
COVID-19 vaccination data released for all eligible age groups in Clay County
As temperatures begin to rise, we are ready to mow the lawn and even do some yard work. You...
Taking precautions to prevent tick bites