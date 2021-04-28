13-year-old boy charged in Grand Forks stabbing

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old boy has been charged with Aggravated Assault for a stabbing that happened Tuesday in Grand Forks.

On Tuesday, police were called to West Elementary School for a report of a stabbing that had happened outside. Police found a middle school boy in University Park with one stab wound. The boy told police that he knew the other boy that stabbed him. Police found the suspect at a nearby home.

The boy that was stabbed was taken to Altru by ambulance.

Police say there is no threat to the public and ask if you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Grand Forks Police at 701-787-8000.

