What the new census data means for ND and MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the U.S. Census Bureau releases new census data, we’re learning more about the population and potentially the future of the political landscape.

North Dakota saw record high population of 779,094 in the newly released 2020 census data, the 4th highest growth rate by percentage in the country. Governor Doug Burgum said, as a result of a successful Census 2020 count, the state is projected to receive over $2 billion more in federal funding during this coming decade, using an estimate of $19,100 per person, per year.

Here’s a look at how North Dakota stacks up compared to neighboring states:

North Dakota: 15.8% population increase

Minnesota: 7.6% population increase

Montana: 9.6% population increase

South Dakota: 8.9% population increase

Population count is used to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. The number of house seats for North Dakota will remain the same.

In Minnesota, the population grew just enough to hold onto all eight congressional seats. The state’s population grew by 7.6 percent to 5,706,494, outpacing most Midwestern states and keeping pace with the national average.

“Losing one district would have been a serious blow to the state,” said Susan Brower, State Demographer. “Had Minnesota lost that seat, each of the remaining 7 districts would have had to grow by 102,000 people, setting off a complex realignment or redistricting of the state’s political map. The impact in Greater Minnesota where the districts are already very large would have been especially difficult.”

Minnesota led the nation in self-response to the census, with 75.1% of households returning their census form without additional follow up from a census taker.

States losing one seat in Congress include: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. States gaining one or more seats in Congress included Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas (+2).

Population counts at the county and city levels, as well as demographic characteristics such as age, sex and race detail, are not expected to be released until August 2021.

