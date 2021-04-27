West Fargo Principal named North Dakota Principal of the Year

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Jennifer Fremstad, principal of West Fargo High School, has been named the North Dakota Principal of the Year by the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals (NDASSP).

Dr. Fremstad began her career at Hillsboro Public Schools as a high school English language arts teacher in 1998-2000. From 2000-2003, she was a high school English language arts teacher at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools. She spent one year teaching in Washington, D.C. before returning to North Dakota in 2004 to become the principal at Wyndmere Public Schools. In 2005, she accepted a position as the dean of students at Fargo South High School and was eventually named assistant principal. In 2011, she was awarded the North Dakota Assistant Principal of the Year. In 2013, she accepted the offer to lead the Packer community as the new principal at West Fargo High School.

“My journey in education has been marked with growth, dedication, and mentorship by other educational leaders,” said Fremstad about her acknowledgment. “I credit these colleagues for shaping the leader I am today and for encouraging me to take risks and be a steadfast advocate for the needs of students. At West Fargo Public Schools, I have worked under the leadership of Superintendents Flowers, Superintendent Slette, and Assistant Superintendent Burgad. They have supported and encouraged my focus on creating a student-centered environment at West Fargo High School.”

Fremstad holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Dakota, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Minnesota State University Moorhead, and a bachelor’s degree in English education from the University of North Dakota. She has been with West Fargo Public Schools since she accepted the position of principal for West Fargo High School in 2013.

The NASSP National Principal of the Year program recognizes outstanding middle school and high school principals. The program honors principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.

Each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Department of State Office of Overseas Schools, and the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity select one middle school or high school principal to represent their state. As a state winner, Fremstad will be considered for a finalist spot for the National Principal of the Year Award.

