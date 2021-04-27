Some local parents want to decide on mask-wearing in schools

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents of students in the West Fargo School District are taking a stand when it comes to masks in school.

About a half-dozen parents stood outside the Leidal Education Center on Monday evening as school officials were inside for a School Board Meeting. The parents held signs and hope to get their voices heard.

They say, they should have the choice to decide if their children should wear masks in school.

“I would say it’s each individuals choice to decide what’s best for themselves, and as parents, we’re just looking for those rights back,” said Cassandra Schmidt, Founder of Let Parents Decide That. “We believe masks are medical devices and medical decisions must be made by parents.”

Schmidt tells us the West Fargo School Board allows public comment, but only under special invitation. She says the group has been trying for months to get invited to a school board meeting.

Parents in Fargo also have masks on their mind. They are gathering at the District Office at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and say they’ll petition to address the board about students wearing masks in schools. One parent says they are not okay with kids being masked for 7 hours a day.

The Fargo School Board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office located at 415 North 4th Street in Fargo.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.