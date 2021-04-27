Sanford resuming Johnson and Johnson vaccination when supplies arrive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health will resume Johnson and Johnson vaccinations when supplies arrive at the Gordman’s Vaccination Center. This news comes after the pause of the vaccine after six women received blood clots after vaccinations.

Dr. Doug Griffin says that the vaccination for Johnson and Johnson could resume in May. There has been a slower uptake in people getting the first shot as health officials continue to see more people completing the second.

As the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is rereleased, there could be a new warning label that says it has a chance of complications including blood clotting and low platelet count.

The goal of the hospital is to get people to trust the Johnson and Johnson vaccine again.

“I think we need to continue stressing the safety of the vaccine,” said Dr. Griffin. “This is a very rare complication. This disease happens without people getting a vaccine.”

As of this week, Sanford has received a few thousand doses of Pfizer for distribution.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.