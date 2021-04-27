Police investigating bomb threat at Bemidji schools

BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement in Bemidji are investigating a Tuesday morning threat to ‘blow up’ the school district.

Officials say just after 7 a.m., the Beltrami County Dispatch Center received information from the Minnesota State Patrol East Metro Dispatch in St. Paul regarding a suspicious 911 call they had just received. Beltrami Dispatch was informed that the metro caller stated they were going to ‘blow up Bemidji Area Schools.’ Officials say the caller stated that they ‘got bombs already set up in every Bemidji Area Public School available,’ and then hung up.

The 911 call has been traced to an area of Ramsey County, and detectives are continuing to work on identifying who made this call.

Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Deputies have responded to all Bemidji Schools and checked the perimeters. The threats made by this individual have not been substantiated at this time.

