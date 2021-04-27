Advertisement

Police: Boy stabbed outside of Grand Forks Elementary School

Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police say on Tuesday, they were called to West Elementary School for a report of a stabbing that had happened outside.

Police say when they got there, a middle school boy was in University Park with one stab wound. The boy told police that he knew the other boy that stabbed him. Police found the suspect at a nearby home.

The boy that was stabbed was taken to Altru by ambulance. Police say there is no threat to the public and ask if you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Grand Forks Police at 701-787-8000.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

