Over 2,600 free food boxes available Tuesday and Wednesday

FARGO-MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - More than 2,600 food boxes are available for local families on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28.

The family-sized boxes will be available to the public at no cost and there are no eligibility requirements. Items include fresh produce, dairy and meat products.

It’s part of the YMCA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, which is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, developed in response to the pandemic.

The food boxes are available from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the dates and locations listed below:

Tuesday, April 27 - Moorhead Center Mall north parking lot (enter off 7th Street)

Wednesday, April 28 - West Acres Mall (northeast parking lot)

You can find more information on the YMCA website.

