Advertisement

Moorhead City Council votes to continue contract with Cass County Vector Control, rejects aerial spraying

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead City Council voted to continue their contract with Cass County Vector Control EXCEPT for using them for aerial spraying. The motion was approved 6-1.

The move to stop aerial spraying for mosquitos in Moorhead has been of contention since last August, after what some call the ‘monarch massacre.’ The North Dakota Department of Agriculture, as well as investigators from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, later determined Cass County Vector Control’s aerial sprayer did not commit any violations.

City council members stated aerial spraying could be approved in Moorhead later this summer. For now, council members stated they wanted more time to create rules and parameters for when aerial spraying for mosquitoes would be appropriate.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Woman dies after hitting head on railroad crossing arm
FBI investigating vandalism at Moorhead Mosque
Towner County Sheriff's Office badge
15-year-old Cando boy dies after accidentally discharging rifle
Cody Wilson mugshot
Records: Child pornography, sexual conversations with minors found on Fargo man’s devices
Survivor sharing her story to bring awareness to sexual assault

Latest News

Point of View April 26 - Part 3
Point of View April 26 - Part 3
Point of View April 26 - Part 2
Point of View April 26 - Part 2
Point of View April 26 - Part 1
Point of View April 26 - Part 1
Police
ND officers pushing for amendment, pause on new MN deadly force law