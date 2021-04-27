Moorhead City Council votes to continue contract with Cass County Vector Control, rejects aerial spraying

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead City Council voted to continue their contract with Cass County Vector Control EXCEPT for using them for aerial spraying. The motion was approved 6-1.

The move to stop aerial spraying for mosquitos in Moorhead has been of contention since last August, after what some call the ‘monarch massacre.’ The North Dakota Department of Agriculture, as well as investigators from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, later determined Cass County Vector Control’s aerial sprayer did not commit any violations.

City council members stated aerial spraying could be approved in Moorhead later this summer. For now, council members stated they wanted more time to create rules and parameters for when aerial spraying for mosquitoes would be appropriate.

