Man officially charged in major car vandalism case

Winfield Chaske
Winfield Chaske(Ramsey County Jail)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 18-year-old Winfield Chaske III has officially been charged with four felony and three misdemeanors counts in a vandalism case from April 11th.

Devils Lake Police say Chaske, as well as a 15-year-old, vandalized over 60 vehicles. Chaske has now been charged with Burglary, Theft of Property, Unauthorized Entry into or Concealment Within A Vehicle and Criminal Mischief, all are felonies. Chaske has also been charged with three misdemeanors.

Detective Sue Schwab says the vandalizing spree started on Saturday, April 10th and went on until the early morning hours of Sunday, April 11th.

Court documents list 52 victims in this case.

