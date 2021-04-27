Hillsboro second-grader donates his money to make sure classmates get afternoon snacks

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Afternoon snacks in many schools are almost as routine as recess, reading, writing and arithmetic.

When the snacks stopped coming at Hillsboro Elementary, students started asking questions.

“This year, with the higher prices of fruits and vegetables, we ran out of money sooner than normal,” Principal John Dryburgh says. “That’s what we told the children when we stopped.”

That news didn’t sit well with one seven-year-old.

“I sell guineas and eggs. That gets me pretty good money,” Hillsboro second-grader Rowdy Boeddeker says. “I’ve been trying to save up for a real four-wheeler.”

Rowdy put the brakes on that and decided the four-wheeler would have to wait. He says helping his school and classmates was more important.

“I heard that the snacks, they ran out of money,” Rowdy says. “So, I donated $257.50 to them.”

“He brought a big bag and it was so heavy he could hardly carry it,” Principal Dryburgh says. “It was a lot of coins and some bills. He had it in both hands, brought it in and said, ‘Here, this is for the snacks and fresh fruit.’”

Principal Dryburgh added that although the money hasn’t been deposited yet, it will be soon. In the meantime, snacks are back at Hillsboro Elementary for all kids--thanks to Rowdy, who without knowing it, went to school and taught us all a valuable lesson.

