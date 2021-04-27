Gov. Burgum declares ND as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has signed a proclamation designating North Dakota as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

Gun rights were a hot topic this legislative session and Gov. Burgum has signed at least ten gun related bills into law, most notably a bill that removes liability from someone who’s defending themselves. The signing of this bill officially made North Dakota a “Stand Your Ground” state, joining nearly 40 other states that already have similar laws.

Other bills prohibit the enforcement of federal gun laws that go against the Second Amendment, clarity on where firearms are and are not allowed, and protections for firearm and ammunition manufacturers from third party lawsuits.

In a statement regarding the signing of these bills and the proclamation Gov. Burgum says, “Designating North Dakota as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State sends a strong message to Congress and the White House that we will firmly resist any attempts to infringe on those rights.”

Among the bills approved by the Legislature and signed by Burgum this session:

HB 1498 removes a victim’s requirement to try and escape before defending themselves against an attacker, making North Dakota a “Stand Your Ground” state.

SB 2344 protects North Dakotans’ access to firearm and ammunition businesses.

HB 1293 expands constitutional carry in North Dakota and expands hunting rights for North Dakotans.

HB 1383 prohibits state agencies from enforcing federal gun laws that infringe on the Second Amendment.

HB 1450 allows more North Dakotans to qualify for a Class 1 Concealed Carry license.

HB 1463 gives local fire and EMS entities the ability to have an armed responder for defensive purposes only.

HB 1248 clarifies the role of cities and political subdivisions in making local firearms policy.

HB 1297 clarifies where firearms are and aren’t allowed.

HB 1339 creates a study to evaluate the North Dakota Century Code’s definitions of “public gathering” and “dangerous weapon” to ensure North Dakota’s law is up to date.

HB 1396 protects firearm and ammunition manufacturers from lawsuits for damages caused by a third party.

