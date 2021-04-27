Advertisement

Gov. Burgum declares ND as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State

Burgum designates North Dakota as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.
Burgum designates North Dakota as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.(Office of Gov. Doug Burgum)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has signed a proclamation designating North Dakota as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

Gun rights were a hot topic this legislative session and Gov. Burgum has signed at least ten gun related bills into law, most notably a bill that removes liability from someone who’s defending themselves. The signing of this bill officially made North Dakota a “Stand Your Ground” state, joining nearly 40 other states that already have similar laws.

Other bills prohibit the enforcement of federal gun laws that go against the Second Amendment, clarity on where firearms are and are not allowed, and protections for firearm and ammunition manufacturers from third party lawsuits.

In a statement regarding the signing of these bills and the proclamation Gov. Burgum says, “Designating North Dakota as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State sends a strong message to Congress and the White House that we will firmly resist any attempts to infringe on those rights.”

Among the bills approved by the Legislature and signed by Burgum this session:

  • HB 1498 removes a victim’s requirement to try and escape before defending themselves against an attacker, making North Dakota a “Stand Your Ground” state.
  • SB 2344 protects North Dakotans’ access to firearm and ammunition businesses.
  • HB 1293 expands constitutional carry in North Dakota and expands hunting rights for North Dakotans.
  • HB 1383 prohibits state agencies from enforcing federal gun laws that infringe on the Second Amendment.
  • HB 1450 allows more North Dakotans to qualify for a Class 1 Concealed Carry license.
  • HB 1463 gives local fire and EMS entities the ability to have an armed responder for defensive purposes only.
  • HB 1248 clarifies the role of cities and political subdivisions in making local firearms policy.
  • HB 1297 clarifies where firearms are and aren’t allowed.
  • HB 1339 creates a study to evaluate the North Dakota Century Code’s definitions of “public gathering” and “dangerous weapon” to ensure North Dakota’s law is up to date.
  • HB 1396 protects firearm and ammunition manufacturers from lawsuits for damages caused by a third party.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Woman dies after hitting head on railroad crossing arm
Cody Wilson mugshot
Records: Child pornography, sexual conversations with minors found on Fargo man’s devices
Student in custody after report of shots fired at Plymouth Middle School; All students safe
Hill file mugshot
Fargo man hit, killed girlfriend’s Pomeranian, court documents say
Statue outside of St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown Fargo.
Police release surveillance video of suspect in vandalism of St. Mary’s statue

Latest News

Valley Today Weather - April 27
Valley Today Weather - April 27
Key to Kindergarten provides different video topics to get these preschoolers ready for the...
Video series for transitioning children from preschool to kindergarten
10:00PM News April 26 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 26 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather April 26
10:00PM Weather April 26