‘Can I give you a hug?’: Fargo mom shares unsettling experience at local grocery store

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another local woman is once again warning of vigilance and awareness tonight after she says she had an unsettling experience with a man at a West Fargo grocery store Monday afternoon.

Kayla Tanhoff and her young daughter were in the organic food section at Cash Wise Foods off of Veterans Blvd., when Tanhoff says she could feel someone was right behind them.

“I immediately felt heightened,” she said.

Tanhoff says when she tried to leave the aisle, the man “kind of stepped in front of us and said, ‘Hi!’ So, I said ‘Hello,’” she said.

She says she was trying to balance being polite while also staying firm when she says the man asked if he could ask her a question.

“And I said, ‘Sure.’ And he said, ‘Are you pregnant?’ And that’s the one that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up,” she said.

At 34 weeks, Tanhoff says her large belly is hard to miss. She said in that moment, the worst-case scenarios were racing through her head.

“I could tell he was eyeballing me and my daughter. Then the things start popping in your head of, ‘Is he trying to distract me from someone else who’s trying to grab her?’ You know, things that you hear across the country, but hope aren’t here,” Tanhoff said. “Then he said, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ And I said, ‘Nope! I don’t think so!’”

Tanhoff says she told the man she was uncomfortable and wanted him to leave her and her daughter alone, and was now desperately trying to find refuge.

“He continued to follow us and asked if he could ask another question, and I said, ‘No, I think I’m done with the questions.’ And he said, ‘Well, I’m going to walk with you,’” she said.

Tanhoff says she beelined it to a man in the frozen aisle who then escorted her to a staff member, all while she says the male suspect was lurking around watching her.

“I really hope it was a fluke and it’s somebody that just needs a little bit of help,” she said.

Tanhoff says on Tuesday evening, West Fargo Police stated the man in question is an older teen with mental health concerns. She says officers told her the teen ‘poses no danger to the public.’ Tanhoff says while she is somewhat relieved, due to the nature of her experience and the teen’s actions, her message of vigilance, especially for pregnant women still stands.

“They clearly need some help understanding social situations on what’s appropriate and what’s not. Hopefully that can be addressed both for his safety and everyone else’s,” Tanhoff said.

