Advertisement

Biden to seek $80 billion for IRS to target tax evasion

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden reportedly plans to beef up IRS enforcement of higher earners in the U.S.

Sources said he will seek $80 billion to fund a crackdown on tax evasion. The proposal was first reported by The New York Times.

The White House believes enforcing tax violations will add $700 billion in revenue for the government that will help pay for the president’s American Families Plan.

The spending plan would invest hundreds of billions in education, child care, paid leave and more.

The president will release details on his plan Wednesday during his joint address to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Woman dies after hitting head on railroad crossing arm
Cody Wilson mugshot
Records: Child pornography, sexual conversations with minors found on Fargo man’s devices
Hill file mugshot
Fargo man hit, killed girlfriend’s Pomeranian, court documents say
Student in custody after report of shots fired at Plymouth Middle School; All students safe
Burton Bonham
Wanted man arrested in Moorhead

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated guidance Tuesday in yet...
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
Small Town Spotlight - Bemidji, MN
Small Town Spotlight - Bemidji, MN Part 1
1,088 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths reported in Minnesota
FILE - In this April 21, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; Biden looks for path back to normal in fight against virus