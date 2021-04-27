All Freshmen at Moorhead Public Schools on 10-day quarantine

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - All 9th grade students in Moorhead Public Schools will be learning from home starting on Wednesday, April 28, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to parents and families, High School Principal Dave Lawrence said students will quarantine for 10 days from the last positive case. The decision was made after several recent COVID cases, specifically at the freshman level.

“Our goal is to bring students back into the building on May 3. With seven positive cases and approximately 160 students already in quarantine, we believe that taking this pause is crucial to slowing the spread and limiting the possibility of spread to other students and grade levels,” Lawrence said.

Teachers will be reaching out to freshman students with specific class details for distance learning. The school says this will not impact students who spend their school day in self-contained special education classrooms. Students in these classrooms will continue in-person learning.

“This situation underscores how we are connected as a Spud Community. As we work together to keep staff and students safe while protecting in person learning, please continue to practice prevention measures. Since children under 16 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the best approach we can suggest to keep children safe is to make sure those around them who can get vaccinated do get vaccinated.”

Lawrence also asks everyone to continue wearing masks when in public, socially distancing, getting tested regularly, staying home if you test positive or if you are sick, washing your hands and covering your coughs.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.