190 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

(Source: Associated Press)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 190 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

No new deaths have been reported and 1,486 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 6.11%. There are 1,047 total active cases in the state with 33 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

