Wanted man arrested in Moorhead

Burton Bonham
Burton Bonham(Clay County booking)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Department says at 12:37 Monday afternoon, members from the High Plains Fugitive Task Force saw a man they have been trying to take into custody.

Deputies say when they approached the man, later identified as 41-year-old Burton Bonham, he refused to listen to commands and ran to a nearby home in the 2500 block of 6th Avenue North in Moorhead. Deputies set up a perimeter and Bonham came out of the home a short time later and was taken into custody.

Back in February, Bonham was involved in a hit and run chase with Clay County Deputies that put a Moorhead school into lockdown. At that time, deputies ended the chase at Highway 10 and 21st St. because of the high amount of traffic.

Bonham is being held at the Clay County Correctional Center on six outstanding felony level warrants.

